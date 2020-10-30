Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 13,700 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Point by 28.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Five Point by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPH opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

