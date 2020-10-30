Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 20,655 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $773.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

PLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

