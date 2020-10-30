Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 41,400 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

