Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

IWV stock opened at $194.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

