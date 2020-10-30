Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.