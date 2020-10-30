Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

