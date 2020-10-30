Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L) (LON:CREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.05 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L) (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CREI opened at GBX 85.29 ($1.11) on Friday. Custodian REIT Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.55 ($1.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $372.17 million and a P/E ratio of 170.58.

About Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L)

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

