Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L) (LON:CREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.05 Per Share

Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L) (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CREI opened at GBX 85.29 ($1.11) on Friday. Custodian REIT Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.55 ($1.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $372.17 million and a P/E ratio of 170.58.

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

