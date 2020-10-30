CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Secur. upgraded CyberOptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

