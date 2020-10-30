CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

CYBE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 79.0% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CyberOptics by 128.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

