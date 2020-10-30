Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

