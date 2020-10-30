Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Critical Survey

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 2 0 2.67 DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.91%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential downside of 26.14%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 6.84% 8.41% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 17.53 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -8.99 DouYu International $1.04 billion 4.61 $5.68 million $0.04 378.25

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DouYu International beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

