Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

