Daimler’s (DDAIF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDAIF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of -185.11 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

