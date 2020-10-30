Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DARE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Dare Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Aegis reissued a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Dawson James restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dare Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience by 387.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dare Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dare Bioscience by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

