Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

DASTY opened at $173.26 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

