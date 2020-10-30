Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.92 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $91.14 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.60 or 0.03944927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00229767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,261,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,484,082,734 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.