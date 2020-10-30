Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $43,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $228.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

