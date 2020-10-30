Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of DHER opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a PE ratio of -20.22. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

