Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of €95.68 and a 200 day moving average of €89.69.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

