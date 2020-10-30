Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a one year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a PE ratio of -20.22.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

