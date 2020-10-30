Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €113.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.