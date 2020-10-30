Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of DNLI opened at $45.56 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

