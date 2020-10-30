Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $16.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $130,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

