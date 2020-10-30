Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

