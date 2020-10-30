Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

ETR:DB1 opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.57.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

