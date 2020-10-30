Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €151.57.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

