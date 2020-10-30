Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is €146.75 and its 200-day moving average is €151.57. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

