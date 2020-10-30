DeVault Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $129,864.48 and $73.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001522 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003638 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002170 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 345,055,797 coins and its circulating supply is 305,691,608 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

