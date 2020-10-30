DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €13.00 Price Target at DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of DIC opened at €9.59 ($11.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.30. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock has a market cap of $772.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.