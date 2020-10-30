DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells $12,006.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,506 shares in the company, valued at $21,160,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DKS has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
