DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells $12,006.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,506 shares in the company, valued at $21,160,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

