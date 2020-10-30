district0x (DNT) One Day Volume Tops $88,544.00

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, district0x has traded down 10% against the dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $88,544.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00031044 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.67 or 0.03895792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00027874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00231551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About district0x

DNT is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

Buying and Selling district0x

