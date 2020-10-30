Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DGOC stock opened at GBX 111.70 ($1.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.80 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $721.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42.

In other news, insider Melanie Little purchased 20,000 shares of Diversified Gas & Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,743.14). Also, insider David Edward Johnson purchased 25,000 shares of Diversified Gas & Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £26,250 ($34,295.79).

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

