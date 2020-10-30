Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

DHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,901,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,982,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

