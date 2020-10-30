Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti started coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

BOOM stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dmc Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth $224,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 40.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

