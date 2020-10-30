Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 40.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

