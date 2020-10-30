DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

