Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFIN stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

