Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $14.41. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and a PE ratio of -9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.54.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

