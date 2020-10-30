Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $13.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

