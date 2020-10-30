Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

DORM opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $97.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

