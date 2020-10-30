Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Sells $56,748.45 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DOV opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.