Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.83 ($103.33).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €69.60 ($81.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.08. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market cap of $598.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

