Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.61 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

