Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN stock opened at C$17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$15.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.