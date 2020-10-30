Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$50.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $8.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $100.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

