DSV AS/ADR’s (DSDVY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC lowered DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DSV AS/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSV AS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. DSV AS/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

