Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

