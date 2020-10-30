DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €33.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.91 ($42.25).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €29.39 ($34.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.82. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.38 and its 200 day moving average is €31.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

