DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €35.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) received a €35.50 ($41.76) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.91 ($42.25).

DWS stock opened at €29.39 ($34.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

