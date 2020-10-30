DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €41.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) received a €41.50 ($48.82) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.91 ($42.25).

Shares of DWS opened at €29.39 ($34.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

